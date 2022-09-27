Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog gives company to tortoise friend as it eats a flower. Watch sweet video

Published on Sep 27, 2022 08:10 PM IST

The video of a dog and a tortoise hanging out together was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog hanging out with its tortoise friend.(Instagram/@tillygthetortoise)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A sweet video of friendship between a dog and a tortoise is spreading happiness on Instagram. It is one of such videos which may leave you happy too. The video was originally shared on an Instagram page that is dedicated to the dog and the tortoise. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-posted by another Instagram page.

“We’re big fans of Skippy’s wiggles and his adorable friendship with Tilly G The Tortoise,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show Tilly eating a flower and Skippy trying to get the tortoise’s attention.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was shared 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected close to 16,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“COME ON, LET'S PLAY!!!!!!” wrote an Instagram user imagining the dog’s thoughts. “So cute,” shared another. “Oh yes they are the cutest!,” commented a third. “Awww I love this so much,” expressed a fourth. “It’s the unbelievably happy tail wag for me,” posted a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

