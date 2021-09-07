Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog hilariously tries and fails to get huge stick through fence. Watch
trending

Dog hilariously tries and fails to get huge stick through fence. Watch

Boomer the dog's attempts to take a big stick home will leave you laughing out loud.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Boomer the dog trying to take his big stick through a fence. 

The Internet is flooded with videos of adorable dogs finding huge sticks - some that are twice their size - during their walks outside and bringing them home. They don’t care how silly they look carrying the giant sticks. All they care about is about taking their prized finds home. Boomer is among such doggos. A video of him trying to take a big stick home has made its way online and chances are it’ll leave you laughing out loud.

The video shows Boomer out on his evening walk where he finds this giant stick. The doggo seems determined to take the stick back with him, no matter what it takes. 

The only problem is a fence that he needs to cross. Boomer’s attempt at making it through the fence is what makes this video hilarious.

Watch the funny video below:

RELATED STORIES

What do you think about Boomer and his silly antics? Did he make you laugh out loud? 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dogs pets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ratan Tata posts about learning to play the piano, netizens love it

Doggo is mama’s little helper, lends a paw in packing for their new home. Watch

Baby elephant gets fed through bottle by keeper. Video is making tweeple smile

Cat's reaction to ‘overly excited’ human sibling goes viral. Seen video yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP