Dog hilariously tries and fails to get huge stick through fence. Watch

The Internet is flooded with videos of adorable dogs finding huge sticks - some that are twice their size - during their walks outside and bringing them home. They don’t care how silly they look carrying the giant sticks. All they care about is about taking their prized finds home. Boomer is among such doggos. A video of him trying to take a big stick home has made its way online and chances are it’ll leave you laughing out loud.

The video shows Boomer out on his evening walk where he finds this giant stick. The doggo seems determined to take the stick back with him, no matter what it takes.

The only problem is a fence that he needs to cross. Boomer’s attempt at making it through the fence is what makes this video hilarious.

Watch the funny video below:

What do you think about Boomer and his silly antics? Did he make you laugh out loud?

