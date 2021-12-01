Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog 'learns' how to apply false eyelashes. Watch hilarious video

In the video, this makeup artist's dog wants to ‘learn’ how to apply false eyelashes.
The dog is seen ‘learning’ how to wear false eyelashes. (instagram/@mukulrichards_makeupartist)
Published on Dec 01, 2021
By Trisha Sengupta

A video about a dog ‘learning’ how to apply false eyelashes has left people in splits. Shared on Instagram, there is a chance that the video will make you giggle too.

Mukul Richards, a makeup artist by profession, posted the video on her Instagram page. “Bunny, aspiring MUA, specialises in licking makeup off and sniffing your lashes away,” she jokingly wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the woman and her dog facing the camera. Within moments, she starts explaining the working of false eyelashes to her dog and that too in a funny way.

We won’t give away too much about what the video shows, so take a look:

The clip has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 1,900 likes and counting. The post has gathered tons of comments too.

“This is the best video ever!!! So much concentration,” wrote an Instagram user. “So adorable,” posted another. “Soooo cute,” commented a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

dog. cute video funny video
