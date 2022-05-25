Dog named Ollie is asked to give up some of his toys, he isn’t too happy. Watch

Dogs are so adorable and pet parents often go out of their way to spoil them with treats and toys. But what happens when a doggo is asked to give away some of his toys? Well, this video of a good boy - as his Instagram profile says and who can disagree - shows us and it makes for an adorable watch.

The video shows Ollie the dog sitting next to a box overflowing with toys. The text insert explains Ollie’s huge dilemma - his mum says he can't have any new toys until he donates some of his old ones. The video then goes on to show Ollie picking out his favourite toys, a task which isn’t easy at all.

“Well my favourite Perry needs to stay, he’s not going anywhere,” reads the text and mentions the voiceover on Ollie’s behalf.

Ollie’s mum then tries to help him out by picking another toy to give away. Ollie doesn’t agree with the selection, though. “I’m sorry, no, you can’t donate my little kitten. I’m her mummy and she needs me,” details the video further.

The process of selecting the toys goes on. He takes out his flower toy, Dexter the dog and Danni the Dinosaur, all of whom need to stay. At one point, Ollie even realises he's not doing a very good job and makes a confession, “I'm a sensitive baby who loves his toys, okay?”

Don’t worry, Ollie eventually makes it through this process. Watch the video till the end for his reaction on a job well done.

Since being shared some 16 hours ago, the video has already received over 45,000 likes on Instagram. The comments section is flooded with various reactions.

“I think you just need a bigger box that’ll fit all these plus some new ones,” reads a comment. “You did a good job,” says another. “Always hard to get rid of old toys,” says a third.

What are your thoughts on Ollie and this video?

