Dog skillfully plays jenga with pet parent, old video goes viral again

If you’ve ever played jenga or seen people playing it, you know how tricky it is to remove a single block without the whole tower falling. It’s a challenge that often leads players to topple the entire structure inadvertently. Probably that is why this old video of a dog playing the game has gone viral again. Shared on Instagram, the dog can be seen gently removing a Jenga block using its mouth with incredible precision and finesse. What’s truly astonishing is that the dog pulls out the tile without causing the tower to collapse.

Dog removes a tile from the tower as he plays jenga with the pet parent. (Instagram/@feedium)

Originally shared on Insta handle @my_aussie_gal, the video went viral again after the Instagram page Feedium re-posted it with the caption, “Smart dog.” The video opens to show the dog calmly removing a block from a tower. As the clip continues, the dog’s pet parent also removes a block, adding to the suspense. With careful consideration, the dog selects the next block to remove, managing to do so without causing the tower to collapse. This video of a dog skillfully playing jenga has left viewers in awe.

Watch the viral video here:

The video, since being shared on May 6, has accumulated over one million likes and more than 13.9 million views. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to leave their thoughts on the dog’s jenga playing skills.

Here are some of the reactions:

“She was so still and focused, I thought the video was paused,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “I never watched a video with this much attention.” “This is incredible.. dogs do really understand humans. Period! Amazing,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “We all know we held our breaths as we internally cheered for this baby.” “This dog would beat me in jenga in its sleep,” posted a fifth. What are your thoughts on this dog’s jenga playing skills?

