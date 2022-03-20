Dog plays the guitar with its tail in adorable video posted on Instagram

Dogs are such adorable animals that keep their humans constantly entertained with their cute antics. Dogs are the happiest around their humans and it is a delight to watch them wagging their tails. However, have you ever seen a dog playing a guitar? Even though it sounds unbelievable and bizarre, a video posted on Instagram by the page Dog proves otherwise as it shows a doggo who is playing the guitar with its tail unintentionally.

The video was posted one day ago and it has received over 1.2 million views so far. The video will definitely make you laugh out loud.

In the video, a black guitar is kept on a stand behind the dog. As the dog is wagging its tail enthusiastically, the guitar strings move and makes a sound. The video is really adorable as the dog seems to be playing music with its tail. “Dogs can’t play guitar!” says the text on the video. The video kind of proves the claim wrong in this funny video.

“Proof that anyone can achieve their dreams,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Where can I buy tickets to her show?” commented an Instagram user. “Sounds pretty good actually,” said another. “I play the drums with my tail. We should start a band!” commented a dog account.

The video was originally posted by a user named Ivan Gonick two days ago on their personal Instagram account.

What do you think about this adorable video of the dog playing the guitar?