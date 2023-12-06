Dog 'sings' Arjit Singh's Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. Watch

There are several videos of dogs reacting to songs. Whether they are 'dancing' to the tunes of some peppy beats or calmly 'listening' to it, many such videos go viral on social media. Now, another such clip has taken over the Internet. It shows a dog 'singing' Arjit Singh's Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from the film Kabir Singh.

Snapshot of the dog singing. (Instagram/@sachkadwahai)

"The dog's reaction when hearing its favourite song, dil ka dariya," wrote Instagram page @sachkadwahai as they shared the video. The clip opens to show a dog sitting on the sofa. When the song comes on the TV, the dog immediately gets up and starts 'singing' along. (Also Read: Husky speaks with pet mom in an ‘Italian accent’. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on October 7. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh likes. The share also has numerous comments as well.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual joked, "Bro recently brokeup."

A second added, "Aww my heart, he must be missing someone very dear.

A third commented, "I also sing like him hahaha."

A fourth posted, "Dil ka dariya, bhow hi gaya."