Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog sits in exact spot to watch the sunset every day. Watch wholesome video
trending

Dog sits in exact spot to watch the sunset every day. Watch wholesome video

This dog loves watching the sunset by sitting at its favourite spot on the driveway. 
This dog loves watching the sunset. (vegetablelatte/Instagram )
Published on May 05, 2022 06:55 PM IST
ByHarshita Singhania

Dogs are such loyal creatures who shower humans with unconditional love all the time. They find joy in the smallest of things. Some dogs love treats, some like their walks and still others love their toys amongst many other things. Here’s one doggo who has a special interest in the sunset. Take a look at this heartwarming video of a Golden Retriever watching the beautiful sunset. A daily ritual, this dog sits in his absolutely favourite place on the driveway to watch the sun set on the horizon.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by @katekynfletcher. Since then, it has been reshared on multiple dog pages of Instagram. In the video, the owner slowly walks up to her pooch soaking in the beauty of the dusk.

On @vegetablelatte’s Instagram page, the clip has accumulated over 42,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The text on the video says, “My dog sits in this exact spot and watches the sunset every night”. The caption of the video bears a heart emoji along with a pleading face emoticon.

RELATED STORIES

Instagram users were overcome by the soothing video, giving them a serotonin boost. “He’s taking in his creation DOG-GOD,” commented a user. “I would be there every night too!” says another user. A third user simply calls this, “Beautiful”.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP