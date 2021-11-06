Dog sits on cat and this is what happens next. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Within seconds of this cat lying peacefully on the bed, we can see that there is also a dog in the household who ends up sitting not just on the bed but also on the cat itself.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 05:39 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Pets make our life so much more enjoyable! This is perhaps one of the most prominent reasons why devoted animal lovers may hesitate to choose between a cat and a dog. As a result, they typically would want to keep both at home to play with, fawn over, and snuggle with.

In this video that has taken Instagram by storm, we can see a cat lying in a state of pure bliss - on a pet bed that many pet owners end up buying for their snuggle bugs.

Even though we should be happy that this cat is sleeping on its bed instead of choosing to sit inside a random box or an even funnier place; something happens next that will leave you amused and bewildered at the same time!

Within seconds of this cat lying peacefully on the bed, we can see that there is also a dog in the household who is seen loitering around the bed at first.

Soon enough, seeing its cat sibling sleep so peacefully, the dog also feels like this is the correct time to go and land up on the bed with the kitty.

But the dog, whether intentionally or not, ends up sitting not just on the bed but also on the cat itself and does not seem to regret what it has done.

“The cat just accepted its fate,” read the caption to this post followed by a laughing emoji.

Watch the video here:

With over 3 million views and counting, this video has managed to get thousands of people to the comments section.

“Sharing is caring,” said an Instagram user.

Another playfully comments as if to ask the cat, “Yo! Are you going to do something?”

What do you think?

