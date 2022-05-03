Dog sleeps soundly while music class is going on as it is deaf. Watch cute video

Videos of dogs when their humans take them along to their work are always adorable to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a human who took his dog to a music class as he is the teacher. The dog was able to sleep soundly during the duration of the class as it is deaf. The video is really adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Dog 17 hours ago and it has got 5.84 lakh views already. “Being deaf has its advantages,” says the text on the video. The dog is seen sleeping soundly on a beanbag chair while the music class is going on. It doesn’t wake up from its nap for even two hours while the children are heard singing and gets up when it is time to go home.

“Life goal: sleep this soundly,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“That’s life goals to be able to sleep that hard in a room that noisy,” commented an Instagram user. “Zen mode activated,” posted another. “So cute! The legs in the air, teefers out is hilarious!” said a third.

The video was originally posted by the account colethedeafdog. The dog was born deaf according to its Instagram bio. It is a full-time school therapy dog. It has 14,000 followers on Instagram.

The dog account had posted the video three days ago where it has got more than 34,000 views.

“Omg. I wish I could achieve that level of passed out in a bean bag chair. Looks blissful,” commented a user on the original post. “It’s called ‘Sleep Yoga’” wrote another.

What are your thoughts about this adorable dog?