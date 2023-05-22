Dog travels from Borivali to Andheri in Mumbai local train every day. Watch

A heartwarming tale from the Mumbai local, which transports countless commuters daily, has captured the attention of many. It is about an unexpected commuter who takes the train every day. Wondering who it is? Well, it is a dog who has become a regular traveller on these trains. Now, a video documenting just that is going viral on social media. It has turned into a source of happiness for many.

Dog boards Mumbai local train from Borivali station daily and gets down at Andheri station. (Instagram/@indiaculturalhub)

“#ICHExplores: Meet the local train’s regular traveller in #Mumbai,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by India Cultural Hub. The video opens to show a dog boarding Mumbai local train at Borivali station. What’s even more fascinating is how the canine passenger appears completely at ease amidst the hustle and bustle of commuters boarding and deboarding the train. We won’t give everything away, so go and watch the video.

Here’s the video documenting the dog’s travel:

Since being shared on May 13, the video has raked up more than 8.8 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Yes I have seen him, he gets back to Andheri at night, he is such a smart baby,” posted an individual. Another added, “I just loved how others are not disturbing and mistreating him.” “Stories like these restore my faith in the concept of ‘peaceful co-existence’, the fact that the dog can safely get in and out of the local train safely in the middle of the cobweb of densely crowded platforms,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Just a normal 9-5 working dog.”

