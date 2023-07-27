Dog travels on Mumbai local, deboards like a seasoned commuter

The Internet is a goldmine of videos featuring dogs. From their goofy antics to their adorable expressions, these clips of furry companions never fail to bring a smile to our faces. Now, a video that is spreading joy among dog lovers features a pooch taking a Mumbai local to reach its destination. And if you need a dose of happiness, give this video a watch - you won’t regret it!

Dog travelling on a Mumbai local. (Twitter/@Tara_Deshpande)

“In life’s journey make a little room for everyone,” wrote actor Tara Deshpande while sharing the video on Twitter. It shows a stray dog travelling on a Mumbai local, just like other passengers. As the video goes on, the canine passenger can be seen standing near the door, taking in the sights. What makes this video even more delightful to watch is how the dog gets off the train like a seasoned commuter.

Watch the video of the dog travelling on a Mumbai local right here:

Since being shared on July 26, the video has accumulated over 5,000 views. Additionally, it has accumulated numerous likes and retweets. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of a dog travelling on a Mumbai local:

A Twitter user wrote, “He is enjoying the train ride.” “This is so beautiful, and he is aware of Newton’s law as well,” added another. “Knows its manzil (destination),” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “He seems to be familiar with the surroundings and with the kind of perfect timing and landing on the platform, he appears to be a daily commuter.” “Bina ticket utar gaya (It got off without a ticket). It’s cheating,” joked a fifth while a sixth joined, “Ticketless traveller.” What are your thoughts on this dog video? Did this video make you smile?

