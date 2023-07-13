Dog drags massive scrap bag with human, video divides netizens

If you have ever grown up with dogs or experienced the joy of petting one, then you must be aware of their unwavering loyalty and desire to be by their human companion’s side. Not just this, they also offer help and support their human companions in every possible way they can. And a video showcasing just that was recently shared on Twitter. In it, one can see a dog extending a helping hand to its human companion. However, not many found the video cute and expressed their discontent with it. Dog dragging massive scrap bag along with its human. (Twitter/@TheFigen_)

Also Read| Elephants band together to protect calves from lion

“Dogs are our best friends!” reads the caption of the video shared by the Twitter account Figen. The video shows a ragpicker carrying a huge bag, apparently full of scrap. As the video progresses, one can see the pet dog following her and dragging a similar bag filled with scraps.

Watch the video of a dog helping its human companion here:

The video, since being shared two days ago, has accumulated over 1.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. While some found the video, which captures the dog helping its human, cute, others expressed their discontent and labelled it as animal abuse.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Dogs are our best friends. Always return the favour!” commented a Twitter user. Another added, “Great video. What’s the song?” “We do not deserve them,” expressed a third, A fourth shared, “My heart.” “Yes, they will never betray us,” joined a fifth. A sixth posted, “I love animals. Sometimes more than humans.”

However, not all responses were positive. One individual expressed their concern, stating, “Nothing good! It’s really too much load for a little dog,” wrote an individual. Another simply posted, “Poor dog.” “Could have helped them instead of filming,” remarked a third. A fourth added, “My only concern is he is abusing the friendship,” while a fifth shared, “This is totally rubbish.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON