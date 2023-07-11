Home / Trending / Baby seal shows off its ‘surfing skills’ on the Pacific Beach in US

Baby seal shows off its ‘surfing skills’ on the Pacific Beach in US

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 11, 2023 01:52 PM IST

A cute video of a baby seal riding the waves on the Pacific Beach along with a surfer was shared on Instagram.

San Diego beachgoers were treated to a heart-melting sight while riding the waves on the Pacific Beach. A baby seal swimming in the beach playfully hopping on their surfing boards and riding along. A video showing the seal showing off its ‘surfing skills’ was shared on Instagram, melting people’s hearts into a puddle. The video is such that you won’t be able to hold back your ‘awws.’

Man surfing with beal seal on the Pacific Beach in the United States. (Instagram/@dronedudeed)
“Sammy the Seal ALMOST catches a wave out in the Pacific Beach, San Diego Ca surf - but I do think we should count it as at least a noseride. Hehe,” wrote digital creator Ed Hartel while sharing a video on Instagram.

Hartel shared that the seal named Sammy would haul itself out of the water and stay on a surfboard for five to ten minutes. The little creature would then paddle over to another surfboard. Surfers who witnessed this adorable sight made a conscious effort not to disturb the seal, allowing it to enjoy its surfing escapades freely, reported People Magazine.

The magazine also reported that several surfers recall witnessing a possible shark attack on the seal pup’s mom a week ago. Since then, the baby seal has been swimming close to the shore near Tourmaline Park.

Watch baby seal enjoying surfing on the Pacific Beach in the US:

The video was shared a week ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 45,200 times. It has so far been liked by more than 2,800 people. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Aww! He was ready for it, like he knew!” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “The way he braces himself,” shared another. A third posted, “Sweet little baby.” “OMG! This is amazing,” expressed a fourth. A fifth wrote, “So cute.” What are your thoughts on the video?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

