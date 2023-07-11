Gun-wielding robber apologises to victim, they make plans to reconnect

A robbery incident in Manhattan Beach took an unexpected twist when the perpetrator ended up forming an unlikely connection with his victim. The armed robber was driving his victim to an ATM to withdraw cash, and in the process of robbing him, the two made plans to reconnect. Not just this, the gunman gave his victim a ride back to where they initially met. The incident happened on July 2 when the victim was walking along Rosecrans Avenue. (Facebook/Manhattan Beach Police Department)

According to a statement released by the Manhattan Beach Police Department, the victim was walking along Rosecrans Avenue on July 2 when an armed male suspect approached him. The robber, brandishing a silver handgun, demanded money from the victim. However, the victim informed the gunman that he only had a cell phone and an ATM card. Upon hearing this, the robber instructed the victim to enter his vehicle and drove him to an ATM.

After the victim withdrew cash from the ATM, the suspect drove him back to the original meeting spot and allowed him to exit the vehicle. He kept the cash and the man's cell phone, explaining the financial obligations that he had to meet. He even apologised to the victim, who shared his Instagram handle so they could be in touch. “The suspect was apologetic to the victim and told the victim he had ‘bills to pay’ and would return his cell phone to him tomorrow,” the police department said in a statement.

Authorities have described the suspect in hopes of identifying and apprehending him. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s who is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red design on the front and a black beanie. The suspect fled the scene in a four-door, dark-coloured sedan in an unknown direction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online. ...view detail