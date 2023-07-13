Elephants band together to protect calves from lion

Elephants, the gentle giants of the animal kingdom, often live in close-knit herds that provide them with a sense of community, protection, and support. They are also fiercely protective of their offspring, forming a defensive circle around them whenever they fear a threat. And a video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows just that. In the video, a herd of elephants can be seen protecting calves from a possible lion attack. Elephant herd protecting calves from potential lion attack. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Also Read| The Undertaker scares off a shark with a simple stare down

“On seeing the lion, elephants form a circle around the young calves to protect the young baby. In wild, no animal does it better than elephant herd,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The video shows a herd of elephants with two calves in a jungle. Upon seeing the lion, the elephants quickly form a defensive circle around the calves.

Watch the video right here:

The video was tweeted by the IFS officer on July 12. It has since been viewed over 2.1 lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated more than 8,200 likes and a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

“Elephants have immense intellect capacity and instant decision making abilities. Their protective instincts are huge. They are the super moms,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Is there anything that makes one hate elephants? Each behaviour of them is too good.” “Wow. Even I feel protected just looking at this!” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Blessed to watch the family bonding for protection of a young baby. Thank you, respected sir, for the video.” “They acted with lightning speed and perfection like well trained army soldiers , each one also knew which side to cover and their area of responsibility. Brilliant, “ commented a fifth. A Twitter user simply wrote, “Terrific,” while another added, “Wow!”

Also Read| Viral video shows herd protecting pink baby elephant in India

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON