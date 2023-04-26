Dog tricks delivery driver into showering it with pets

Dogs love getting pets and belly rubs. The Internet is filled with videos that show the pooches being dramatic to attract people’s attention and get some pets from them. Just like this dog that tricked a delivery man into showering it with pets.

The image, taken from the video, shows the delivery executive giving some pets to the dog. (Reddit/@b0ssdawg)

Captioned, “My dog is the reason your amazon package is late,” the video is posted on Reddit. The clip opens to show a dog sleeping on a bench on a porch. As soon as the delivery man approaches the dog, it pretends to fall down from the bench. Expectedly, the delivery person hurries and catches the dog. He ends up giving some belly rubs and pets to the pooch.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 89,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“The old ‘oh clumsy me falling off this seat’ routine gets them every time,” posted a Reddit user. “That dog's got quite the scam running. Pretend to fall off the bench and they have to stop and check on you, and while they're making sure you're okay they won't be able to stop themselves from giving you a couple belly rubs. I'm on to you, pup! I would still stop and give belly rubs,” shared another. “Reminds me of a golden who lived around the corner. One day I saw them barking at a pizza delivery guy; after a minute the dog went inside, only to come out with their favorite squeaky toy to show him,” expressed a third. “This is acceptable,” commented a fourth. “Your dog is a drama queen. Also, the reason I keep a baggie of dog treats in my purse,” wrote a fifth.

