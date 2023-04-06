Pet dad shares how to prepare car before travelling with dog

Dog parents often want to go on long car rides with their pooch babies. Are you planning to do just that? Then here is a video by a pet dad that may show you how to prepare your car to make sure that your furry baby can travel comfortably. The video is shared on an Instagram page that is filled with posts about a couple travelling across India with their dog. The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows a pet dad preparing a car before travelling with his dog.(Instagram/@triplesundae)

“Prepping the car for your pet before a long journey is very helpful & much needed for his/her safety,” the pet dad posted. He then added more about the car seat cover, the bed, and the pet seat belt. He also added how it is important to “Keep essentials like water, cleaning cloth, food, bowls etc handy so you don’t have to take a halt to hydrate your pet or clean his paws.” He also added a few lines about using the child’s lock feature in the car. “A child lock is for naughty dogs like ours who have figured out which button to press to pull down the window,” he added.

Take a look at the video to watch how the pet dad prepares the car for his dog:

The video was shared some 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received nearly 6,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“The setup looks very snug and comfortable,” commented an Instagram user. “Thank you so much for this post. This helps me as a pet parent. Thanks Poppins ke pawrents,” expressed another. “Best part was the voice over,” posted a third. “Awww the best,” shared a fourth. “Very helpful video,” wrote a fifth.