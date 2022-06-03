Dog unable to go through pet door with toy politely lets another pooch pass first. Watch

A video of a dog politely letting another pooch pass through a pet door has turned into a source of delight for many on Reddit. The video is so sweet that it has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that after watching the video you will also find yourself grinning from ear to ear too.

The video is shared with a simple caption that gives a context to the clip. “Our dog trying so hard to go outside with her cauliflower,” it reads.

The video opens to show a dog holding her stuffed toy in her mouth and standing in front of a pet door. The pooch tries different ways to pass through the door with its toy but fails. After trying multiple times, the doggo politely moves aside to let another dog standing behind it pass through. She then starts trying again. Finally, with a little help from her human she and her toy manage to pass the door.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been shared about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also received replies from the person who posted the video on Reddit.

“That dog has more common courtesy than most people! Knew they were going to take a while to do what they want, so they went to the back of the line for the faster dog to go first,” shared a Reddit user. To which they received a reply that read, “She really made a perfect line lol.”

“Good job everybody!” commented another. “What breed is your dog? So smol and cute!” asked a third. The pet parent replied, “She's a jack russel!”

“OMG- she is precious!” expressed a fourth. “That’s adorable. Doggies with their favourite toys are so cute,” shared a fifth. “Bless. That. Dog,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

