Dog with special needs prances happily. Watch the adorable video

The video of the dog with special needs happily prancing around was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog with special needs.(Instagram/@fenixlumiere)
Published on May 25, 2022 11:38 AM IST
ByHarshita Singhania

For Pet parents, their furry friends are the center of all attention. Humans are always on their toes, trying to capture their goofy and sweet antics. Just like this video posted on Instagram that shows a very cheerful dog. This dog’s happy strut might just make your day.

The video opens to show the dog prancing down a trail, near a dock. The pooch is seen walking to the beats of the song ‘Happy Dog’.

The video it posted with a sweet caption. “I hope you’re feeling happy friend! And if you’re not… please know that I love you and if I could I’d send you my happiness,” it reads. The post also contains a few hastags including #cerebellarhypoplasia. It hints that the pooch suffers from cerebellar hypoplasia that affects his fine motor skills and results in loss of coordination. However, Fenix the Husky has made it his life’s mission to spread happiness and positivity all around.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

Since being shared on May 21, the video has already garnered more than six million views. Since then, the numbers only seem to be increasing. The video has over three lakh likes and many comments.

An Instagram user in the comment section wrote “Ahh so cute”. Another shared “I love your videos - they always put a smile on my face and in my heart! Keep prancing Fenix.” A third posted “That’s you when you see me” while tagging another individual.

What are your thoughts on this video?

