Doggo begs cat friend for kisses, it can’t help but oblige. Watch adorable video

Dogs and cats may be considered as enemies but sometimes, they manage to become extremely good friends. This video highlights one such bond between a doggo and a cat. Posted on Reddit, the video shows the pooch asking its feline friend for a little favour and the cat obliging.

“She always begs the cat for kisses until he gives in,” says the caption shared along with the video. It was shared two years ago on Reddit. The original poster shared how at first the cat “was very uncertain” about the doggo but he eventually began to like and tolerate her.

The clip, that’s been shared on Reddit again, shows the dog and the cat sitting together. Just as the caption suggests, the dog is seen asking the cat for some attention. She even uses one of her paws to convince her friend. The cat eventually gives in and licks the doggo’s face.

What’s interesting to watch is how patiently the dog sits the whole time, moving only when the kitty stops. The video makes for an interesting watch.

Take a look at the video below:

Posted some 19 hours ago, the video has collected over 12,000 upvotes, and counting. The comments section of the post is flooded with delightful comments.

“The rough tongue probably feels good. Like wet head scritches,” commented a user. “What a terrific pair,” reacted another. “These two are priceless,” added a third.

What do you think about this video?