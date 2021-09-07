Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doggo is mama’s little helper, lends a paw in packing for their new home. Watch
trending

Doggo is mama’s little helper, lends a paw in packing for their new home. Watch

The video shows adorable doggo Cooper helping his mom as she packs things before they move to a new apartment. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Cooper the doggo helping out with packing. 

Dogs do so many things for their humans - they offer unconditional love, are great entertainers and bring lots of happiness in people’s lives. Well, in addition to all this, they can also be great helpers, offering their assistance to their humans whenever they need it. Here’s one such good boy who is helping his mama out with packing.

A video shared online shows adorable doggo Cooper being his mama’s little helper as she packs things before they move to a new apartment. From bringing the bubble wrap to holding items so they can be wrapped neatly and safely, Cooper does it all.

Watch Cooper the dog in action below:

RELATED STORIES

Well, if you’ve moved houses, you know the process can be quite tedious. But with a helper like Cooper, things probably weren’t as tough.

What do you think about this video and Cooper?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dogs pets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Baby elephant gets fed through bottle by keeper. Video is making tweeple smile

Cat's reaction to ‘overly excited’ human sibling goes viral. Seen video yet?

Shark swims dangerously close to paddle boarder. Watch scary video

Dosa loaded with cheese and dry fruits leaves tweeple cringing. Your thoughts?
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP