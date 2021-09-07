Doggo is mama’s little helper, lends a paw in packing for their new home. Watch

Dogs do so many things for their humans - they offer unconditional love, are great entertainers and bring lots of happiness in people’s lives. Well, in addition to all this, they can also be great helpers, offering their assistance to their humans whenever they need it. Here’s one such good boy who is helping his mama out with packing.

A video shared online shows adorable doggo Cooper being his mama’s little helper as she packs things before they move to a new apartment. From bringing the bubble wrap to holding items so they can be wrapped neatly and safely, Cooper does it all.

Watch Cooper the dog in action below:

Well, if you’ve moved houses, you know the process can be quite tedious. But with a helper like Cooper, things probably weren’t as tough.

What do you think about this video and Cooper?

