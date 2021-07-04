Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch
trending

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

“Aww that jump into the pool made my heart melt,” commented a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The image shows the doggo getting into the pool.(Reddit)

If you are someone who scrolls through social media platforms after work to get a glimpse of some cute doggos then this happy doggo’s video may just be the right content for you. Shared on Reddit, the clip shows the doggo jumping inside a pool to enjoy a refreshing swim. The video will make you say aww repeatedly.

“Dog learned how to get into pool,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows the doggo jumping into the pool and doing a happy dog paddle.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared some six hours ago, the video has garnered over 2,300 upvotes and several reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the doggo’s happy face. Many were delighted to see the doggo enjoying its swim.

“I watched till the end to see if he could also get out,” said a Reddit user. “Aww that jump into the pool made my heart melt,” commented another. "I only dogpaddle!" wrote a third while voicing the doggo’s probable thoughts.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP