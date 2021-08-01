Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

“YAY! So happy that you're back with your family safe and sound!” commented a Facebook user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 07:19 PM IST
The image shows Payday with his humans.(Wisconsin Humane Society)

‘Aww’- That’s what you are bound to say after you have read the story of a doggo named Payday who was lost two years ago. The pooch was reunited with his humans when they spotted Payday on a piece of TV news. The heartwarming incident was shared on Facebook by the Wisconsin Humane Society. Keep your tissues ready because this story is indeed a tear-jerker.

“Last week, we were shocked and thrilled when FOX6 News Milwaukee reached out to us after one of our regular Adopt-A-Pet segments. They told us that one of their viewers, Dwight, called in because he recognized the dog we had featured,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows the happy pooch reuniting with his humans.

“Payday was reunited with his family at the WHS Milwaukee Campus that same afternoon. Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight’s now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend. Dwight’s mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and – as you can see – it was the most incredible reunion! We are beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again,” the caption adds.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on July 28, the video has garnered over 45,000 views and tons of reactions. The heartening clip left many teary-eyed. While some couldn’t stop thanking the organisation, others shared heart reacts and messages of relief and happiness in the comments section.

“No other proof needed that he was their baby! How wonderful they found each other,” wrote a Twitter user. “YAY! So happy that you're back with your family safe and sound!” commented another. “Aww! So happy they were reunited. My goodness, that makes me cry!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful reunion?

