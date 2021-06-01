Doggo siblings team up for some mischief. Watch what happens

In many ways, doggos have each other’s furry backs when it comes to doing something naughty. These doggo siblings, Xena and Finn, are no different. A video shared on their Instagram page shows them helping each other out to sneak out from the house in an adorable way. The clip may leave you smiling and saying 'aww'.

The recording starts with Finn standing on one side of a sliding glass door, and Xena on the other. Xena seems to be stuck inside and looks at her brother for some help.

As the clip goes on Finn nudges the door with his nose to open it and Xena pushes the door further to make room for her to sneak out. “Teamwork makes the dream work,” reads the caption. We are totally rooting for this adorable duo’s teamwork.

Check out the video:

Shared on May 27, the clip has garnered over 15,000 likes and several reactions. The doggo siblings won the hearts of many netizens. Some pointed out how their bond reminded them of their childhood and others simply shared heart emojis for the clip.

“Just lending a hand or face lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “Xena... I stuck .... Finn... seriously sis?” commented another while voicing the duo’s probable thoughts. “Aww! This made me remember how my brother and I used sneak in the kitchen to get snacks,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

