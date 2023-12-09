Dog’s adorable mistake while recording video with pet mom goes viral. It involves ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend

A video of a dog’s mistake while trying to prepare for a video with his pet mom was shared on social media. The adorable video captures how the pooch struggles to get the timing right while making a reel on the viral ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend.

The image shows the dog who made adorable mistakes while recording a video with his pet mom. (Instagram/@tiger.theblacklab)

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Tiger. “It’s all fun guys, cause he gets lots of treatos for making reels. It’s his business,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show Tiger looking at the camera. His pet mom is heard teaching him how he has to bark when she reaches the word “Wow” while saying the viral phrase.

Take a look at the BTS video to see the dog’s reaction:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 4.1 lakh views. The post has also collected more than 35,000 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this dog video?

“What a handsome boy,” posted an Instagram user. “What a wholesome video,” added another. “So adorable, so cute, just looking like a squishy baby,” joined another. “He is so cute,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

About Just looking like a wow trend:

This phrase gained popularity among people after a woman said it in a video while showcasing clothes from her store. Many started using it to express their favourable reactions to varied things or situations.

