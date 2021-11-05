Dogs engage in yawning duel. Watch video for your daily dose of cuteness

In today’s edition of paw-some videos that may make your day brighter, here is a clip showcasing a yawning duel between two very cute dogs.

The video is share on the official Twitter handle of WeRateDogs. It shows two pooches named Jake and Izzy.

“This is Jake and Izzy. They are having a yawning duel. And the first shot has been fired. Both 12/10 this could get ugly,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip that may leave you giggling:

This is Jake and Izzy. They are having a yawning duel. And the first shot has been fired. Both 12/10 this could get ugly

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 54,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

A few also shared pictures of their pets:

Walter says it's contagious pic.twitter.com/D4KTDxF5SC — Kristin n 🐞Walter n Kitty Cats too (@catladyfurever) November 4, 2021

this duel just got a little bigger…and sleepier. pic.twitter.com/mYMCtQbxBB — Toby the dog (@fulcandles) November 4, 2021

Willow Lynn says stahhhp pic.twitter.com/2ooMZL3SlH — ⚜ Apryl with a Y™ ⚜️ WhoDat! (@Loves_AMH) November 4, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

