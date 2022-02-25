Dog’s reaction to realising she is licking floor while sleeping will crack you up

Have you ever done something that is absolutely silly and upon realising you let out of sigh of relief that no one saw you doing that? That is probably what this dog felt on grasping that the thing she is licking while sleeping is the floor. Shared on Reddit, this is a video that may leave you laughing hard and also saying aww.

“Just caught my dog licking the floor in her sleep. Her look when she realised cracked me up,” reads the caption shared along with the clip. The video opens to show a dog sleeping on its bed kept on a floor. While most of the pooch’s body is inside the bed, its head is touching the floor. The dog is seen very intently licking the floor with its eyes closed. This goes on for a few seconds, until the dog suddenly wakes up, opens its eyes and realises what is going on. It is the dog’s reaction to that which has now left people laughing out loud.

Take a look at the adorably hilarious video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of upvotes. Till now, the clip has accumulated nearly 51,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments while reacting to the video. Some even lovingly wrote how the dog’s derpy antics left them amused.

“What a cutie,” wrote a Redditor. “She is dreaming some delicious food,” shared another. “I swear I thought this was a lion for a second,” posted a third. “The look of realization,” expressed a fourth. “She’s like ‘good nobody saw me’,” commented a fifth.

