Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog’s reaction to realising she is licking floor while sleeping will crack you up
trending

Dog’s reaction to realising she is licking floor while sleeping will crack you up

The video of the dog realising that she is licking the floor while sleeping has prompted people to post various reactions.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the dog sleeping and licking floor.(Reddit/@simetriarota)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:24 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever done something that is absolutely silly and upon realising you let out of sigh of relief that no one saw you doing that? That is probably what this dog felt on grasping that the thing she is licking while sleeping is the floor. Shared on Reddit, this is a video that may leave you laughing hard and also saying aww.

“Just caught my dog licking the floor in her sleep. Her look when she realised cracked me up,” reads the caption shared along with the clip. The video opens to show a dog sleeping on its bed kept on a floor. While most of the pooch’s body is inside the bed, its head is touching the floor. The dog is seen very intently licking the floor with its eyes closed. This goes on for a few seconds, until the dog suddenly wakes up, opens its eyes and realises what is going on. It is the dog’s reaction to that which has now left people laughing out loud.

Take a look at the adorably hilarious video:

RELATED STORIES

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of upvotes. Till now, the clip has accumulated nearly 51,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments while reacting to the video. Some even lovingly wrote how the dog’s derpy antics left them amused.

“What a cutie,” wrote a Redditor. “She is dreaming some delicious food,” shared another. “I swear I thought this was a lion for a second,” posted a third. “The look of realization,” expressed a fourth. “She’s like ‘good nobody saw me’,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the dog shared on Reddit?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video dog.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP