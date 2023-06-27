Dogs urge human to come with them, lead him to scared baby bird

Dogs are adorable and there’s no doubt about that. However, there are also some doggos that are not just cute but are heroes too. Just like these two cute pooches who helped a human save a scared little bird. Shared on Reddit, a video shows how the dogs took a man to the bird.

The image shows the dogs leading a man to a scared baby bird. (Reddit/@NBAJam95)

“Baby Ruth came up to me like something was wrong, it turned out that they found a scared baby bird!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog excitedly jumping in front of a human and soon another pooch joins in. They both take the person near a scared little bird lying on the ground. The man quickly picks up the bird. The video ends with him holding the bird.

In an update on the same post, the Reddit user added what he did next. “Baby was released back to mom and dad in a non-dog yard lol it should be flying anytime now!” he added.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted some 19 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2,800 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video:

“Good job, Team Doggo!” praised a Reddit user. “I went through this a couple weeks ago and the fledgling kept ending up in our yard. My poor dog was so concerned every time!” shared another. “Yes. That is very much a ‘Good boy’ moment,” joined a third. “Good job puppers! Just a couple of proper parental pitties looking after the baby,” added a fourth. “Such sweet pups!!” wrote a fifth.