Dolce & Gabbana launches 9,000 perfume for dogs, bottle features gold-plated paw

Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana is not just catering to humans anymore - it has launched a dog perfume named after its founder’s pet. Fefe is an alcohol-free “scented mist” for dogs that is inspired by Dolce & Gabbana founder Domenico Dolce's "unconditional love for his loyal dog Fefé.” Dolce & Gabbana has launched a dog perfume called Fefe.

According to the Dolce & Gabbana website, the fragrance “blends fresh and delicate notes of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood.” "It’s a tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine," the Italian brand said. It is available for 99 euros ( ₹9,000 approximately).

The luxury dog perfume comes in a green glass bottle featuring a gold-plated paw. Describing the bottle, the brand said: "This fragrance is housed in a sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw.”

Dog owners have been advised to spray the perfume on their hands and then rub the dog’s fur from the middle of the body toward the tail to “give them a moment of scented pampering.” It can also be applied directly to the fur, but pet owners have been asked to avoid the nose area.

“No animals were mistreated during the making of this campaign. Their safety was fully protected,” Dolce & Gabbana clarified.

However, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has warned against using products that can mess with a pooch’s sense of smell.

“Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it. Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs,” RSPCA senior scientific officer Alice Potter was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Potter warned against the urge to anthropomorphise dogs.