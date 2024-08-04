Biryani to the rescue: Drone feeds stranded dogs in Tamil Nadu's flooded Cauvery river

Fire and rescue services personnel fed biryani to a pack of seven dogs who were left stranded on a stretch of land in the midst of a flooded Cauvery River near the Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu using a drone. The canines were stuck without any food for three days. Another drone with a carrying capacity of 30 kg is on its way to assist the rescuers. For the mission, GEOTechnoValley, a drone services company, has been enlisted by the fire services personnel, as per reports. The stranded dogs were spotted using a drone.

P. Sarveswaran, director and CEO of the company told Times Now, "We will assemble the drone on Saturday. Since the day happens to be Aadi 18, there would be a huge crowd on the riverside."

The predicament of the stranded canines was brought to light on Thursday after drone footage showing water rushing out of the Mettur dam's 16-channel sluice gates went viral. In the riverine islet created after the strong flow in the Cauvery, the first drone image only showed a black dog. K P Venkatesan, the house officer of the Mettur fire station for assistance, approached Sarveshwaran, who offers drone services, reported Times of India (TOI). (Also Read: 9 years gone, now home: Los Angeles woman reunites with lost pet dog after nearly a decade)

Watch the video of the dog here:

The news outlet further informed that, that's when the authorities discovered six additional canines that had been left stranded. They discovered that as the Mettur dam's outflow grew three days prior, some locals tried to shoo away the dogs that were wandering near the riverbed.

The dogs did not run away from the river; instead, they rushed farther onto the dry riverbed, which was eventually submerged by the released water. The officials intend to use a powerful drone on Sunday, providing food in a structure resembling a cage. According to Sarveshwaran, the door of the cage will close once the dog gets inside, allowing it to be removed off the islet.