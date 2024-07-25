9 years gone, now home: Los Angeles woman reunites with lost pet dog after nearly a decade

Losing a pet can evoke a deep sense of heartache and helplessness, as these beloved animals are more than just pets; they're family members. The uncertainty of their well-being and whereabouts can be incredibly stressful and emotionally draining, leaving owners longing for their safe return. However, a woman from Las Vegas was extremely lucky after she was able to reunite with her dog, Gizmo, after an astonishing nine years apart. Yes, you read that right. Gizmo, a chihuahua mix, had vanished as a tiny puppy from a backyard in the southwest valley of Las Vegas, leaving his owner distraught. However, he was recently spotted and brought back to the owner, as per reports. The dog was reunited with its owner after nine years.

Nine years ago, Gizmo and two other dogs ran away from Judith Monarrez's backyard. While two dogs were spotted and taken back home, a neighbour told Monarrez that she was someone picking Gizmo. Soon, she began her extensive search for her furry friend and even made a Facebook group to help find him, reported UPI.com. (Also Read: Lost dog reacts to meeting human after 12 years)

Years passed without any sign of her beloved pet, but one day, a surprising email about Gizmo arrived. An emergency vet had spotted the dog, scanned the microchip, and contacted Monarrez, leading to their long-awaited reunion.

Later, the woman contacted the Animal Emergency Centre of Las Vegas, where the staff confirmed the identity of her pet. (Also Read: Dog lost for 3 weeks at Atlanta Airport finally reunites with owner)

"They told me a lady, a good Samaritan, it was a woman who dropped him off. They [the woman] said they spent two months trying to catch him. She wanted him back afterwards, but then they told her she couldn't have him because he had a microchip, he was scanned, and we were looking for him. So, it was kind of interesting. Something I thought would've happened years ago," Monarrez said to UPI.com.