‘Don’t come to UK’: Indian woman says 90% of her batchmates returned jobless

A London-based Indian woman has advised international students against pursuing a master’s degree in the UK, claiming they will have a tough time finding a job after graduation. The woman – a marketing professional who went to the UK for a master’s after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in India – was one of the lucky few who managed to land a job in the country. An Indian woman has advised students against coming to the UK for a master's(Representational image)

In a post shared on the social media platform X on May 11, she revealed that 90% of her batch returned home jobless after failing to secure employment in the UK.

Her post touches on the challenges of the UK job market and hints at the country’s increasingly restrictive immigration policies.

“There are no jobs”

“I have tons of people text me about coming to the UK for masters, I will tell you to not come, 90% of my batch had to go back because there are no jobs, unless you have money to throw, don’t consider it,” the woman posted on X.

In the comments section, she claimed that the situation was better earlier, when 60 to 70% of international students managed to find jobs in the country. “It was never this bad,” she wrote in response to a comment suggesting that the UK has always been a place for “rich kids to have a good time” rather than serious students.

Another person asked her: “Depends on the field right? Medicine and financial industry is booming.”

However, the marketing professional said that jobs even in the field of finance are scarce. “Idk people from medicine, finance is not getting jobs either,” she wrote.

Many people in the comments section thanked her for offering a balanced and clear opinion without sugarcoating the truth. “Appreciate the honesty—sounds like it’s worth weighing the risks seriously before jumping in,” read one comment under her post.

