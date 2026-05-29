‘Don’t try to act smart’: Candidate lashes out after IITian founder asks about last in-hand salary

A recent hiring exchange shared on social media has sparked a major debate regarding recruiter-candidate etiquette. An IITian startup founder posted a screenshot of a LinkedIn conversation where he requested pre-screening details, including the candidate's last in-hand salary and notice period. Instead of providing the requested data, the candidate became defensive, stating they were simply an immediate joiner. When the founder warned that a failure to share all details would result in a rejected profile, the candidate told the founder to go ahead and reject them. The post has prompted social media to share polarising remarks.

The founder’s post has divided the internet. (Representative image). (Representational image/Unsplash)

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“Asked candidate for basic details before proceeding. Bro replied with unemployment + anger issues package together,” a founder who pursued higher education from IIT and then IIM, wrote on X.

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He shared a screenshot of his conversation, which shows him asking the candidate for his “Last in-hand salary”.

The candidate replied, “I am interested and an immediate joined.” The founder responded, “Need all details, otherwise I have to reject the profile.”

At this, the candidate responds, “Don’t try to act smart. What is this behaviour you mor**. Reject.”

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{{^usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the founder. This report will be updated when he responds.) How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the founder. This report will be updated when he responds.) How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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The viral exchange split public opinion down the middle; while many supported the founder and condemned the candidate's blatant rudeness, others blamed the executive for demanding salary history in the first place.

An individual commented, “Well, tbh, you didn't need to write about rejection and all and could have simply stated to share the details. You can anytime reject the profile. No justification for his reply, but I have never seen a recruiter send a message in such a way, either.” The founder replied, “Candidates get a direct rejection email/message. I think that is fine with them.”

Another expressed, “Must be a non-serious person. How can one even think about replying in such a rude manner for a job opportunity?” A third posted, “The candidate was very rude, but Indian recruiters need to stop asking for the last salary, it has no meaning and should never be disclosed.” The founder replied, “It has a lot of meaning, you need to think from others’ side. The post is for executives and managers apply for it.”

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A fourth wrote, “Why do you need to know last-in-hand salary?” The founder explained, “Because people apply without reading the job description and title. And one can't take any profile ahead without knowing details.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)