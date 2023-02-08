Doting dad performs each move of daughter’s dance routine in the auditorium. Watch

For almost all of us, parents are our biggest cheerleaders. A small pat on the back or a gesture of appreciation from them can boost our confidence. Now, a video that is going viral on social media shows one such parent and his amusing gesture to encourage his daughter. Filmed at an auditorium, the video shows a father performing the entire dance routine while his daughter performs on stage with other kids. The video is going viral and is winning netizens’ hearts.

“And the #FatherOfTheYear Award goes to…,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. The adorable video captures kids performing on stage to Daler Mehndi’s iconic song Tunak Tunak. What’s more, the father performs the entire dance routine in the auditorium along with the kids to cheer his daughter and ensure she doesn’t forget a step.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 4.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated over 9,700 likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“None like daddy... Always the best cheerleader for his girl. Mine always had the proudest smile at my smallest achievements... Lost him 16 years back, but believe that he still watches over me,” wrote an individual. “So cute, this made my day,” shared another. “Awwww, so wonderful, just unbelievable. Love this dedication of a father. Good luck,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “This made my morning. ” The comments section is replete with love-struck emojis.

