Man pays extra for a window seat on British Airways flight. Here’s what he got instead

Be it by air or road, most people prefer window seats while travelling to enjoy nature’s scenery. Sometimes they even pay extra to get the desired window seat. And this is precisely what this passenger did when he booked a flight with British Airways. The man paid extra for a right-side window seat on a British Airways flight to witness a beautiful view while landing at London’s Heathrow airport. However, he was disheartened when he boarded the aeroplane.

The furious passenger took to Twitter to share his plight. He even posted a picture of the seat allotted to him. “I paid extra for a right side window seat because it’s supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow. @British_Airways where’s my window yo?” wrote Twitter user Anirudh Mittal while sharing a picture. The picture shared by Anirudh Mittal shows the seat allotted to him with no window.

Take a look at the image below:

Since being shared on February 5, the tweet has accumulated more than 4.5 lakh views. The share has also garnered over 6,000 likes and close to 350 retweets. It has also received a plethora of comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comment section:

While many shared a similar plight on Twitter, others took the opportunity and photoshopped the window. Has it ever happened to you?

