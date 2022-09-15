Home / Trending / Airline's reply to passenger complaining about window seat divides Internet

Airline's reply to passenger complaining about window seat divides Internet

trending
Published on Sep 15, 2022 08:48 AM IST

A Twitter user posted how he didn't get a window seat despite paying for it and the airline's cheeky response to that has received various reactions.

This is the seat that the Twitter user got despite paying for a window seat.(Twitter/@Ryanair)
This is the seat that the Twitter user got despite paying for a window seat.(Twitter/@Ryanair)
ByArfa Javaid

Most of us prefer to pick favourable seats on flights, trains and buses to ensure a hassle-free travel experience. And this is exactly what a passenger did when they booked a flight with Ryanair Airlines. The passenger booked a window seat to enjoy a picturesque view but was disappointed after learning they didn't have one.

The furious passenger, who goes by Martaverse on Twitter, shared a picture of the seat they got on the flight and wrote, "Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat." However, the airline responded to the passenger's complaint with a cheeky response. They reverted with the same photo after encircling the circular opening on the emergency door in red to justify the charge.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet was shared on September 12 and has since raked up more than 6.3 lakh likes and received mixed responses from netizens.

"Imagine thinking this was funny. They've taken someone's money and mugged them off then think they can try to make this socially acceptable by getting people to think it's funny on Twitter," posted an individual. "Yes I did," wrote another while sharing a video. "I should not be laughing this hard at this!" commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
airline airlines its viral viral twitter + 3 more
airline airlines its viral viral twitter + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out