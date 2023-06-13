Driver saves camel’s life by giving water to it in scorching heat. Watch

Camels possess an incredible ability to survive without water for long periods, distinguishing them from other animals. However, there are times when the intense heat of the desert can harm them. And a video gaining traction online captures a poignant incident that exemplifies this. It shows a camel sitting by the side of a road, appearing exhausted and on the verge of passing out. However, a kind driver stopped by the animal and revived it by giving it some water.

Driver saves camel’s life by giving it water.(Twitter/@susantananda3)

“Drained by the heat, the camel was a few minutes away from passing out. Kind driver gives water & revives it. We are experiencing unexpected heat waves. Your few drops of water can save the lives of animals. Be compassionate to our fellow travellers,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video on Twitter.

The video opens to show a camel sitting by the side of the road in the middle of what appears to be a desert. As the video progresses, a driver notices the dehydrated state of the animal and decides to help. Within moments of drinking water, the camel revives.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on June 11, the video has raked up more than 1.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

A Twitter user wrote, “God bless this Man.” “Very kind,” added another. A third shared, “Hats off to the driver. God bless him for saving a life.” “Kind man!” expressed a fourth. A fifth wrote, “Well done.” “Great gesture by the unknown man. Respect,” remarked a sixth.

