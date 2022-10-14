Drone flies from top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to bottom, captures incredible scene. Watch viral video

There are no dearth of videos capturing world’s tallest building Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. However, amid the regular videos there are some that leave people stunned. Just like this one capture by drone pilot Andre Larsen. He shared a video that shows a drone capturing an incredible scene while flying from the top of Burj Khalifa to its bottom.

“You’re falling from the tallest building in the world,” he wrote while sharing the jaw-dropping video. The clip opens to show the top of the building and soon the drone starts going downwards capturing the beautiful structure.

We won’t spoil the fun by explaining anything else, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared on September 8. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered close to two million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Epic dive,’ posted an Instagram user. “The best drone pilot on the planet,” shared another. “Love this,” expressed a third. “Fantastic,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart or clapping emotions. What are your thoughts on the video? Did the capture leave surprised?