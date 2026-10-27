Dubai announces world’s first 24-carat gold walkway, set to open in 2026

Dubai is set to introduce an unusual attraction before the end of 2026, with a walkway made using 24-carat gold. Planned for the city’s Gold District, it is being billed as the world’s first and longest gold walkway. The project is expected to draw visitors to one of Dubai’s best-known gold trading hubs.

Dubai’s gold walkway to open by the end of 2026

Dubai’s upcoming gold walkway aims to attract visitors to its famous gold trading hub. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a report by Gulf Today, the walkway is expected to open within the next two months. Rashid Al Harmoudi, Senior Director of the Commercial Sector at Dubai Gold District, said the project would allow visitors to experience walking along a golden path.

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The walkway is being planned as part of the district’s wider efforts to attract visitors and expand its presence in the international gold and jewellery market. However, details such as its exact length, construction cost and the quantity of gold to be used have not yet been announced.

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{{^usCountry}} The project is also expected to complement plans for a major gold and jewellery exhibition in the district, which aims to become the largest of its kind in the Middle East. Dubai Gold District expands its jewellery business {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is also expected to complement plans for a major gold and jewellery exhibition in the district, which aims to become the largest of its kind in the Middle East. Dubai Gold District expands its jewellery business {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed walkway comes as Dubai Gold District reports growth in its gold and jewellery businesses. Al Harmoudi said the number of wholesale gold trading offices that began operating in the district had increased by 20% since the start of 2026. New shops selling gold, jewellery, precious stones and luxury watches had risen by 15% over the same period.

The district is also expanding its office and retail spaces to accommodate businesses looking to establish a presence there. Al Harmoudi expects the number of companies relocating to the district to increase by 10% to 20% over the coming year.

Gold jewellery adds to Dubai’s attractions

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Dubai has also made headlines for its gold jewellery creations. A pair of traditional Indian jhumka earrings created by Joyalukkas Jewellery secured two Guinness World Records for the heaviest pair of gold earrings and the largest pair of earrings.

Named Mayura Sahasra, the earrings weigh 16.514 kilograms and are made from 22-carat gold. They are set to remain on permanent display in Dubai rather than being sold.

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If completed as planned, the gold walkway will add to Dubai’s tourism offering while showcasing the city’s long-standing connection with the gold trade. Further details about the attraction are awaited.

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