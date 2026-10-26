Himachal to invest ₹15,000 crore in 5 years for tourism push, says Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government was planning to invest between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 crore in the tourism sector over the next five years. He said the government was making concerted efforts to promote high-end tourism, with a special focus on infrastructure development and strengthening air connectivity. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the closing ceremony of the Koti Golf Cup-2026 tournament at Naldehra Golf Course in Shimla on Sunday. (HT)

The CM was presiding over the closing ceremony of the Koti Golf Cup-2026 tournament, organised on Saturday and Sunday at Naldehra Golf Course in Shimla district, in which over 80 players participated. He presented trophies to the winners and felicitated them for their achievements.

Sukhu said ₹3,000 crore was being spent on land acquisition for the expansion of Kangra airport. In addition, the state government is providing ₹35 crore under the Viability Gap Funding mechanism to support flight operations in the state. He said the government was working towards connecting all district headquarters through heliport facilities. Efforts were also underway to introduce connecting flights from Shimla to improve air accessibility and make travel more convenient for tourists.

The CM said the expansion of Kangra airport would enable the operation of large aircraft, helping increase tourist arrivals and giving a further boost to tourism activities across Himachal Pradesh. Highlighting the government’s initiatives to promote sustainable tourism, Sukhu said 60 eco-tourism sites had been leased out, generating revenue of ₹22 crore for the state exchequer. Praising the Naldehra Golf Course, he described it as one of the state’s most scenic golf destinations.

Meanwhile, rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh said efforts were being made to make Naldehra Golf Course financially self-sustainable. He said the golf course had been opened to tourists and was attracting a large number of visitors. He added that the state government had provided ₹1.82 crore for the development of the golf course.