Dubai influencer’s 2024 Instagram message to Will Smith comes full circle as actor reads it out in person

A Dubai based influencer had a full circle moment with Hollywood star Will Smith after an Instagram message he sent years ago was read out loud by the actor himself. A Dubai influencer who sent a message in 2024 finally met Will Smith, as the actor read the old note on camera. (Instagram/ahmedhossam)

Taking to Instagram, the influencer identified as Ahmed Hossam shared a clip of himself standing next to Will Smith. In the video, Hossam hands over his phone to the actor and says, “I want to show you something.” The phone screen reveals an Instagram message Hossam had sent to Smith on June 11, 2024.

Will Smith reads the message and reacts Hossam then asks Will Smith to read the message aloud. Smith obliges and reads out the text, which Hossam had sent with little hope of ever getting a reply. The message read, “You made videos with all the influencers in the world except me even though I love you more than them and I always follow your films. I know you won’t see my message and I know one day I will meet you maybe in my dreams but at the end we will meet. All my love and appreciation to the superstar, Will Smith.”

As Smith finishes reading, he pauses for a moment before smiling and responding with surprise, “Here we are.”

Watch the clip here: