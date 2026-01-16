Dubai influencer’s 2024 Instagram message to Will Smith comes full circle as actor reads it out in person
A Dubai influencer’s 2024 Instagram message was read out by Will Smith in person.
A Dubai based influencer had a full circle moment with Hollywood star Will Smith after an Instagram message he sent years ago was read out loud by the actor himself.
Taking to Instagram, the influencer identified as Ahmed Hossam shared a clip of himself standing next to Will Smith. In the video, Hossam hands over his phone to the actor and says, “I want to show you something.” The phone screen reveals an Instagram message Hossam had sent to Smith on June 11, 2024.
Will Smith reads the message and reacts
Hossam then asks Will Smith to read the message aloud. Smith obliges and reads out the text, which Hossam had sent with little hope of ever getting a reply. The message read, “You made videos with all the influencers in the world except me even though I love you more than them and I always follow your films. I know you won’t see my message and I know one day I will meet you maybe in my dreams but at the end we will meet. All my love and appreciation to the superstar, Will Smith.”
As Smith finishes reading, he pauses for a moment before smiling and responding with surprise, “Here we are.”
Watch the clip here:
A caption about dreams and belief
Hossam captioned the clip with the words, “Follow your dreams and trust your energy.” The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 2.5 million views within a short span of time.
Will Smith himself joined the conversation in the comments section and wrote a single word that summed up the moment for many viewers. “Manifest,” he commented.
Social media reacts to the viral clip
The video sparked a flood of reactions from users, many of whom shared their own interpretations and emotions in the comments. One user wrote, “This is what manifestation actually looks like in real life.” Another commented, “Proof that you should never stop believing in your dreams.”
A third reaction read, “Imagine sending a message and then hearing it read by the person himself.” Someone else added, “This gave me goosebumps. Pure positivity.” Another user said, “Will Smith’s reaction makes this even more special.” One comment summed up the sentiment by saying, “Energy never lies. Dreams really do come true.”