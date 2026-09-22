‘Dubai rehna aasaan nahi hai’: Man highlights high cost of living, low savings; says he was better off in India

An Indian man has claimed that life in Dubai is hard and expensive, conceding that he might have been better off in India. Rahul Bala, originally from Kolkata, said that moving out of India had been his dream, but living in Dubai made him realise that life abroad can be very tough.

Rahul Bala, of West Bengal in India, said that it is tough to save money in Dubai (Instagram/@i_am_rahulbala)

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In an Instagram video shared one day ago, he warned his viewers to “think twice before moving to Dubai for work”, claiming that it is very difficult to send money home every month as the cost of living is so high.

“India mein hi main sahi tha”

“Main abhi hoon Dubai mein. Mere ko yahan pe aane ke baad abhi lag raha hai ki India mein hi main sahi tha (I am in Dubai right now, and after coming here I feel I was better off in India),” Bala said in his vlog.

“India se bahar aana ek sapna tha, jo sapna poora hua. Lekin yahan aane ke baad pata chal raha hai, apna India bahut achha hai,” he continued, saying that his dream of moving abroad came true, but after coming to Dubai he realised that India is “very good”.

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Bala, whose profile indicates that he is a chef, said that life in Dubai is not easy because the city is expensive. “Dubai rehna aasaan nahi hai,” he warned.

Cost of living in Dubai

The Kolkata man further spoke about the high cost of living in Dubai. He said that while a salary in dirhams may seem impressive when converted to INR, it does not stretch very far in Dubai.

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“Yahan ke kharcha bahut zyada hai (There are many expenses here),” he said.

“Lekin hum log jab yahan ke paise India mein convert karte hain, toh hum log ko lagta hai bahut zyada hai. Lekin yahan pe... kharche karke aam aadmi ko saving karna bahut mushkil hai (When we convert dirham to rupees, we think it’s a lot. However, out here, it’s very difficult for an ordinary person to save after taking care of all expenses),” Bala cautioned.

As an example, he highlighted how people have to buy food and water. A single meal can cost at least 10 dirhams ( ₹260 approximately). Over time, it adds up to make a significant amount.

(Also read: Indian man shows other side of Dubai beyond Instagram glamour: ‘Ask those who work in the heat’)

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Bala explained that if a person earns 2500 dirhams in Dubai, it is equivalent to earning ₹70,000 in India. However, they might only be able to save 1500 dirhams because of the number of expenses they have.

Bala’s video has been going steadily viral on Instagram, where it has drawn dozens of supportive comments.