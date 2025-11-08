Dubai ruler gifts ‘personally signed’ copy of new book to Indian billionaire: ‘Extremely thankful’

Indian billionaire and Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali has received a personally signed copy of “Lessons from Life: Part I” from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. An Indian billionaire shared that the Dubai ruler sent him a signed copy of a new book.

Taking to Instagram, Ali posted a photograph of the book and expressed his gratitude for the gesture with a reflective caption.

“I am extremely thankful to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai for sending me a personally signed copy of the latest book Lessons from Life: Part I. As a visionary leader blessed with great wisdom and knowledge, I am sure the present and future generation can learn a lot from the life of His Highness. I am also grateful to His Highness for considering me to receive this book,” he wrote.

Handwritten message highlights value of shared wisdom

The post also showed a handwritten note inside the book. Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “Dear Yusuff Ali MA, wisdom is the only inheritance that grows richer the more we share it. May you enjoy the read.”

Internet reacts

Ali’s post, shared three days ago, has drawn attention from admirers who view the gesture as a symbol of respect between two influential leaders.

Several users expressed their excitement and admiration. One person commented that they would “love to have a copy of it.” Another added, “This is so cool,” while someone else noted, “I loved his gesture.” A fourth user described it as “my Dream book,” and a few others called the exchange inspiring and “a beautiful honour.”

About Yusuff Ali

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, a global retail and hospitality conglomerate with 256 hypermarkets and malls across the Gulf region and India. According to Forbes, his personal net worth exceeds 5.8 billion US dollars, placing him among India’s wealthiest business leaders.