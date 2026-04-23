Dubai woman’s acne transformation leaves internet stunned. Video is viral

A 23-year-old woman living in Dubai has gone viral after sharing her striking acne transformation online. In an Instagram video posted a day ago, Sara showed how she once struggled with severe acne across her cheeks and forehead, before revealing her now clear, glowing skin.

Sara, from Dubai, shared how she cleared up her acne. (Instagram/@sazzybaer)

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The dramatic before-and-after left viewers stunned, with many asking her what finally worked for her. In the caption, Sara acknowledged that she felt unattractive at times because of the acne. “God knows about the nights I cried to my mom for hours wondering when I’ll ever feel beautiful in my own skin,” she said.

Over an Instagram message, Sara told HT.com how two simple lifestyle changes brought about the transformation.

How the transformation happened

Sara said the transformation came down to two surprisingly simple lifestyle changes: she stopped vaping and started washing her face with simple bar soap.

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{{^usCountry}} She acknowledged that many people would find her answer unhelpful. After all, people struggling with severe acne often go to great lengths to treat the issue, including strong medication, diets and major lifestyle changes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She acknowledged that many people would find her answer unhelpful. After all, people struggling with severe acne often go to great lengths to treat the issue, including strong medication, diets and major lifestyle changes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I didn’t go on any medications, I didn’t go to any doctors, I didn’t really do anything. I stopped all my skincare as well. The only thing I did was wash my face with literal bar soap and stop vaping,” Sara told HT.com. ‘Not advisable’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I didn’t go on any medications, I didn’t go to any doctors, I didn’t really do anything. I stopped all my skincare as well. The only thing I did was wash my face with literal bar soap and stop vaping,” Sara told HT.com. ‘Not advisable’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 23-year-old cautioned that her word should not be taken as advice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 23-year-old cautioned that her word should not be taken as advice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I wouldn’t recommend washing your face with hand soap to anyone because it’s literally not good, but it’s the only thing that worked for me,” she confessed. “So if I do preach it, it’s like I’m lying. And if someone’s allergic to it, I do not want to be responsible for it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I wouldn’t recommend washing your face with hand soap to anyone because it’s literally not good, but it’s the only thing that worked for me,” she confessed. “So if I do preach it, it’s like I’m lying. And if someone’s allergic to it, I do not want to be responsible for it.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I tried everything under the sun to get it fixed, but quite literally the only thing I did was stop vaping, start washing my face with bar soap, and I literally started manifesting for better skin. If I tell this to someone who doesn’t understand, I purely just look like I’m gatekeeping, but I’m not,” the Dubai-based woman added.

No skincare actives

Sara said that her skin barrier was so damaged that she was afraid to use any products or skincare actives. In fact, she didn’t even use a moisturizer or a sunscreen.

“I hate how it sounds, but it’s actually what worked for me. Because my skin barrier was so beyond broken, I didn’t even use moisturiser or sunscreen properly because I used to wake up with a bleeding face.

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“But somewhere along the line, once I stopped using everything, the active acne started reducing. That’s when I slowly started only moisturising and using sunscreen, and that’s still my routine.

“I wash my face with soap, use moisturiser at night, and sunscreen in the day. I literally would never recommend this to anybody, though,” she cautioned again.

Internet stunned

Her transformation has gone viral with over 7 lakh views and a ton of comments.

“Oh my God. The best glow up video I’ve ever seen so far,” wrote one Instagram user.

“People don't realise how hard acne journeys can be. Hats off to you for pushing through it all,” another said.

“You unlocked my scariest memory. Baby girl I think we all survived this phase,” read a comment under the post.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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