Duo dances to SRK’s Chaleya outside Eiffel Tower. Watch

A duo’s incredible dance performance to the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s new film Jawan has taken social media by storm. Since a video of the dance was shared, it was appreciated by many.

Duo dances to SRK's new song Chaleya from the film Jawan. (Instagram/@jodianoorabh)

The video of this dance performance was shared by Instagram user 'jodianoorabh.' It opens to show the duo standing outside the Eiffel Tower and grooving to the song Chaleya. Each of their steps matches the beats of the song. (Also Read: Woman steals heart with her dance performance to Chaleya. Watch)

In the caption of the post, 'jodianoorabh' wrote, “Cooked this up real quick. Spent a few days in Paris, did mostly touristy things also explored a few local spots. We did not expect we would enjoy Paris so much as we prefer nature, but this city has charm of its own.”

Watch the video of their dance performance here:

This post was shared on September 9. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 5.3 million times. The share also has several likes and comments. (Also Read: Specially-abled woman’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya wows people)

What are people saying about this dance performance?

An individual wrote, "Wow guys, you guys are lit!"

A second said, "Effortlessly pulled off."

"The best till now," expressed a third.

A fourth commented, "So good that I forgot there was the Eiffel Tower behind you."