Duo plays Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez on tabla. Watch their stunning performance

There are countless videos on the Internet displaying people's incredible musical abilities. From people playing drums on makeshift instruments to someone singing an opera, countless videos soothe our hearing. Adding to the list of such videos, a duo was recently seen playing the song Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez on a tabla. Yes, you read that right.

In a video shared by Instagram user @nihalsinghlive, you can see two men standing in the middle of a basketball court with tablas kept on a table. The song Calm Down plays in the background, and the duo plays the music on the tabla simultaneously.

In the post's caption, the user wrote, "My brother @shobhitbanwait flew in for an all of 6 hours, and this is how we spent our time. FEEL THE VIBE #CalmDown."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was uploaded on the social media site a week ago. Since then, it has been liked 68,000 times and has had several reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Fantastic! Realllly enjoyed this." A second person wrote, "Please make this Full song in tabla because it's unbelievably relaxing to the mind. " A third person added, "Wow, what a fusion, Nice combination. Keep Posting."