Duo sings 13 viral songs in one minute, people want it on Spotify

Instagram is a platform that is used by many to show their singing prowess. Most of those videos leave people stunned and amused. Just like this clip that shows two singers singing several viral songs from different countries in just one minute. There is a possibility that the video will leave you amazed too.

The image shows the duo singing songs.(Instagram/@rezadarmawangsa)

A musician who goes by RZD shared the video on Instagram. “Producer : “How many songs & languages do you want?” [Singers]: Yes. Producer : “But you only have 1 minute”. [Singer]: Hold my marjan syrup,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show two singers in front of two microphones. Throughout the video, they take turns to sing thirteen viral songs in nine different languages, including an Indian song.

The video was shared on April 18. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than two million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“How many times have you listened to this? ‘Yes’,” posted an Instagram user. “Lots of love from India,” shared another. “That caption though,” expressed a third. “Your voices are gorgeous,” commented a fourth. “I want this remix on Spotify,” wrote a fifth.

